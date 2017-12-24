Multiple people killed in twin-engine plane crash in Florida

BARTOW, Fla. — An unknown number of people died Sunday morning in a plane crash at Bartow Municipal Airport in Florida.

The plane that crashed was a twin-engine plane, police said in a tweet. It crashed near the end of a runway.

PCSO & @PolkFire on scene of twin-engine plane crash with several deaths near end of runway @ Ben Durrance Rd on Bartow Airbase. Cross street Bomber Rd. PIOs setting up media staging. FAA & NTSB enroute. PCSO will do death investigations. More info soon via Media Alert & Twitter. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) December 24, 2017

Authorities said in a tweet that the private plane pulled out of the hangar at around 6:30 a.m., took off at about 7:15 a.m. and headed east into heavy fog. For reasons that are still being investigated, but are likely related to the fog, it crashed shortly after takeoff.

There was a fire after the plane crashed that was extinguished by Polk County Fire Rescue personnel.

Everyone on board was killed, but the victims have not been identified, nor has the number of victims been confirmed.

PCSO and NTSB are investigating the deaths and the crash.

NTSB investigating crash of Cessna 340 in Bartow, Florida. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 24, 2017

National Weather Service observation around the time of the crash reported that visibility was less a quarter-mile at the airport due to fog.

