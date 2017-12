HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man is asking for help from the community to find his stolen truck.

According to a Facebook post by Christopher Mondello, the owner of the black 1989 GMC Sierra, the truck was parked outside the Publix on Whitesburg Drive Saturday before it was stolen. Mondello also says in the post that his Christmas presents were in the truck at the time.

Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.