HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- We love to highlight Christmas light displays around the Tennessee Valley! Tonight's lights come from a home on Lauderdale Road in Huntsville.

Willam Hooker put together a beautiful display outside his home for everyone to enjoy. The display features many lights, multiple reindeer and inflatables that reach 20 feet!

