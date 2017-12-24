× City of Huntsville reminds residents about delayed holiday trash pick-up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –As the holidays approach, your trash cans may be filling up, especially with all that wrapping paper after Christmas.

Since Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Monday, the City of Huntsville’s trash pick-up will shift by one day. So if you typically have a Monday pick-up, it will be on a Tuesday this time, and so on.

The city also knows holiday waste can pile up. For the week after Christmas and that week only, the city is allowing overflow forgiveness and waiving its size restrictions. If Santa brings you some big-ticket items, the sanitation department is willing to pick up those large boxes. They just ask that the boxes be broken down first.

It’s also important to remember that those boxes can be recycled and will be removed during regular recycling pick-ups.

For those of you celebrating the holidays with a real Christmas tree, there are a couple of different options to dispose of it. You could repurpose it, recycle it, or you could let the city handle it. Just place the tree on the curb and crews will haul it away along with any other holiday plants as part of its yard waste program.

