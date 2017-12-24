× Christmas around the world at the Harris’ Arab home

ARAB, Ala. — We have a Christmas tradition here at WHNT News 19, one we’ve been happy to share with you since 1999. Every year we visit Mrs. Sara Harris’ home in Arab and each year we visit we find something from a different part of the world.

Sure, you’ll see some of the traditional Christmas decorations at the Harris’ Arab home, but the majority of Mrs. Sara Harris’ decorations are on a varying global scale. “We started in 1992,” she said. She and her husband started bringing a different part of the world to Arab for Christmas each year for her grandkids. “This year we’re doing Japan.”

They’ve done a kaleidoscope of places, from Prague to the Fiji Islands. It’s all out Christmas from that year’s chosen part of the world, from the decorations to the menu.

Some of the grandkids picked this year, because Mrs. Harris says because they wanted sushi and seafood. But, guess what? “They did not know that in Japan, they stand in line for hours getting Kentucky Fried Chicken,” she said with a smile. So guess what’s on the menu too? “We’ll be serving both this year,” she added.

It’s all about making Christmas even more memorable. “They have really enjoyed it, so once you start you don’t stop.”