Bundle up for Christmas Morning!

A few of us experienced a small Christmas Miracle Sunday evening, as enough snowflakes were able to lightly accumulate on frozen metal objects during the late night hours on Christmas Eve. Diana Ridley tweeted this snow report from Henagar — minor dusting accumulations were reported throughout DeKalb County.

Clouds will dissipate through the pre-dawn hours Christmas morning, which means our chances for precipitation will dissipate along with them.

The clearing skies, coupled with a stiff northwesterly breeze, will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid-20s though early Christmas morning. “Feels like” wind chill temperatures will be in the teens from 6am through 10am.

If any of the kiddies are super early risers and insist on opening presents first thing in the morning, make sure they bundle up if they play outside with their new toys before breakfast time!

Merry Christmas! You’ll need the winter coat all day Monday too, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only reaching the 40s. The average high for Christmas Day is near 52°F for Huntsville; this year will be chilly, quite the change from our high of 77°F in Huntsville last year!