SNAP offers pet health services to low-income community members during the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Spay and Neuter Action Project or, SNAP, is working to bring awareness to your pets during the holidays.

Spaying and neutering your pets reduces the number of unwanted, abandoned and homeless animals in our community. It also has health benefits for your pet. SNAP will spay or neuter your pet and vaccinate your pet for rabies for a total fee of $5 IF you meet the following low-income household qualifications:

You live in the City of Huntsville

You're on Medicaid, WIC, EBT, Social Security Disability

You have an annual household income of $25,000 or less

Please call one of the following clinics and tell them you live in the City of Huntsville and that you want to make an appointment:

Apollo Animal Hospital: 256-881-4862

Chase Animal Hospital: 256-851-7297

Flint River Animal Hospital: 256-852-3300

Glenn's Animal Hospital: 256-837-3910

Governor's Choice Animal Hospital: 256-534-2241

Green Cove Pet Hospital: 256-882-0219

Huntsville Animal Clinic: 256-384-1651

South Memorial Veterinary Services: 256-270-7639

You can visit Snapalabama.org for more information.

Reduce the number of dogs and cats euthanized at local shelters.

Reduce the number of unwanted dogs and cats who end up dumped, neglected or abused.

Provide a way for low-income families and individuals to be responsible pet owners.

Similar programs in other states have reduced euthanasia by as much as 75 percent.

SNAP is a 501 (c) (3) organization that serves Madison County, Alabama.

SNAP funds surgeries for the companion animals of low-income members of our community.

Participating veterinarians discount their fees as a service to our community.