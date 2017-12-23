Huntsville home lights up the night for the holidays on Addison Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- We're featuring some of the best holiday light displays from around the Tennessee Valley every night until Christmas. This display on Addison Drive is definitely one you don't want to miss.

According to Kevin Lade, the display in Huntsville features a huge Christmas arch, plenty of lights and a Santa themed amusement park! He says though the lot may be small there is plenty of decorations to enjoy.

