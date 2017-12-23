× Highly intoxicated passenger assaults flight attendant, causes diverted landing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Our news partners at AL.com report that a disorderly passenger caused an unexpected landing in Birmingham Friday night for a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Tampa.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the passenger, a white male, assaulted a flight attendant during the trip. The flight attendant was not injured.

Passengers restrained the man until the plane landed at Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Once the plane landed, Birmingham police officers tried to remove the man from the plane but he became confrontational and resisted the officers.

Officers were eventually able to remove him from the plane. Shelton said the suspect was highly intoxicated. He is facing charges in Birmingham related to resisting arrest. It wasn’t clear whether the flight attendant would also press charges against the man.

No passengers were injured.