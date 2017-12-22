× UAB loses to Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl 41-6

NASSAU, BS (AL.com) – The UAB football team was shut down two years ago but came back with a vengeance in 2017 and was rewarded with the trip of a lifetime after an 8-4 season. UAB’s storybook season, however, did not end on a high note as Ohio defeated the Blazers, 41-6, in the 2017 Bahamas Bowl.

Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke, who prepped at Edgewood Academy, was 12-of-18 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 30 yards on three carries. Dorian Brown ran for 152 yards on 12 carries and scored four times for his best game of the season.

UAB was held to its lowest rushing yardage (99) since a 3-yard performance at Florida in November. Freshman Spencer Brown had only 37 yards on 13 carries and quarterback A.J. Erdely was 24-of-45 for 254 yards without a touchdown or an interception.

