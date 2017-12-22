Single-vehicle crash leaves Dekalb County man dead

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that a Dekalb County man has died in a single-vehicle crash.

Officials say 20-year-old Colby Brian Brooks from Crossville was killed while driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup. According to ALEA, the pickup went off the roadway and struck a tree. Authorities say Brooks was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, the crash happened on Dekalb County 26, three miles south of Crossville around 3:50 a.m. There are no further details at this time as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.