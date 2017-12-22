Saturday Morning Storms: What to expect

A line of showers and storms is moving into the Tennessee Valley from the northwest this morning.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a ‘Marginal Risk’ of a few isolated severe storms for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee overnight into Saturday morning.

Storms along this line may produce strong wind gusts knocking down trees and causing sporadic power outages; this particular set-up does not favor a significant threat of tornadoes, but the chance of a brief, lower-end tornado is not exactly ‘zero.’

A strong cold front will bring the storms through quickly. The line of of rain, wind and embedded storms moves out of North Alabama around 9:30 AM Saturday.

