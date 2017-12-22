Regan’s Christmas Wish: Community works to raise funds for service dog for 7-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Tennessee Valley family needs your help this Christmas, to bring a young girl a companion that will not only serve as a friend, but could save her life.

A lot of kids want a puppy for Christmas, but 7-year-old Reagan Turney needs one. Reagan was born with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the brain. When she was five she was diagnosed with a second brain disorder, epilepsy.

Reagan's mom Jennifer says that has been the biggest challenge her family has faced. The condition causes Regan to have seizures that can last around four hours each.

"She can't tell us when she's hurting, she can't crawl. And I have to check on her all the time throughout the night because I'm always afraid she's gonna have a seizure."

That is where man's best friend would be helpful. A seizure response service dog would be able to help alert Jennifer to her daughter's seizures. The dogs are even trained to press a button on the wall that calls 911.

"We are always looking for ways to increase her independence and quality of life. Because we don't know if she's ever gonna walk, we don't know if she's ever gonna talk."

But seizures dogs are expensive, Jennifer found a trained seizure dog in Texas for $8,000. They have already raised close to $3,000 for the dog, but need help to reach the goal by Christmas.

Jennifer says the dog would mean everything to her family. "My worst fear is sudden seizure death. There have been three times, I'm like this is it. She's gonna die. I could actually possibly rest some at night, knowing that somebody else, another set of eyes are on her.

If you would like to help Regan get her Christmas wish, you can donate here.