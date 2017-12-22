Rain Moves Out As Colder Air Moves In

A strong cold front brought heavy rain and gusty winds through Saturday morning. Because the line of rain moved through so quickly, most of the Valley didn’t see impressive rainfall totals. The Shoals and Southern Tennessee received close to an inch of rain, but the rest of North Alabama saw less than that.

The remainder of our weekend and into Monday will be much quieter, but also much colder! After starting near 70°F early Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the upper 30s.

The truly cold air arrives just in time for Christmas Eve. Highs Sunday barely top 50°F, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. You’ll need the winter coat all day Monday too, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only reaching the 40s. That’s not too far off from average, which is near 52°F for Huntsville, but it is quite the change from our high of 77°F in Huntsville last year!

We’ll be mainly dry over the next 48 hours, but some of us could see a few sprinkles Christmas Eve. A quick moving storm system from the north will swing in late Sunday night into Monday morning, but our air will be dry enough that not much rain or snow is expected here in the Tennessee Valley. We could see light rain, or even a wintry mix, develop across Southern Tennessee so take it slow on the roads!

