Rain and storms tonight through Saturday morning, then it’s colder!

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a ‘Marginal Risk’ of a few isolated severe storms for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee overnight into Saturday morning.

A line of strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds moves across the region early Saturday arriving in The Shoals as early as 5 AM Saturday. That line passes Huntsville around 7-8 AM, and exits Northeast Alabama around 9 to 10 AM Saturday.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

It turns colder with lingering clouds and showers behind the rain; temperatures drop from an ‘official’ high Saturday morning in the mid-60s to an afternoon temp in the upper 40s. The ‘feels like’ temp Saturday afternoon runs around 40-45ºF in the Huntsville area (colder northwest, not quite as cold on Sand/Lookout Mountains).

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: The chance of an accumulating snow in time for Christmas is about as close to zero as it gets; however, there’s still a chance of some snow flurries in Middle Tennessee and over the northeast corner of Alabama late Sunday night. Most of us get absolutely nothing precipitation-wise; those that do get a little something won’t get much at all!

It’s chilly on Sunday and Monday: highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s early Christmas Eve and in the 20s early Christmas morning. Temperatures only touch 40ºF on Monday afternoon, so new outdoor toys that Santa brings might need some coats and gloves to go along with them!