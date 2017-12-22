Officials announce the State Canvassing Board will meet Dec. 28 to certify the U.S. Special Election results

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that the Alabama State Canvassing Board will meet on Thursday, December 28 at 1:00 p.m. to certify the results of the U.S. Senate Special Election.

The State Canvassing Board reviews and certifies results of Alabama’s state and federal elections. The board is made up of Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Secretary of State John Merrill.

Merrill announced earlier that the military and provisional ballots that were tallied were not enough make up the difference between democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore. Roy Moore previously said he would hold off on conceding because there were still votes to be counted.

The Secretary of State’s office said earlier that the review and certification would take place sometime between December 26 and January 3.

You can see a full agenda for the coming meeting here.