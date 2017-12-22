× Man found stabbed to death in Colbert County, death investigation underway

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a death investigation is underway on Bainbridge Loop in Colbert County.

Our news partners at AL.com report that relatives found a man stabbed to death at his home Thursday evening.

At this time, the victims identity has not been released.

“We do have suspects, but we haven’t arrested anybody yet,” Sheriff Frank Williamson told AL.com. “We are still investigating.”

Anyone with information about the death or activity on Bainbridge Loop during that time is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (256)383-0741.