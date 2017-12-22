Licensed counselor arrested on child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A licensed counselor in Madison is facing charges of child pornography.

58-year-old Wayde Zane Slocumb is a Licensed Professional Counselor at Alabama Psychological Services in Madison.

Authorities with the Department of Homeland Security and the Madison County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at Slocumb's home and business.

The sheriff's office says a forensic search of electronic devices has led investigators to charge Slocumb with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

A look into Slocumb's background gives no indication what led to the search and arrest. Slocumb has been a licensed professional counselor in Alabama since 1995. The Alabama Board of Counseling showed he`s never had a disciplinary action taken against him and his license wasn`t set to expire until July 2019.

He was a therapist in private practice and worked with the Alabama Psychological Services center which has offices in Huntsville and Madison. The center responded to the arrest today, saying quote:

"We at Alabama Psychological Services center are shocked to learn of the charges against Wayde Zane Slocumb. APSC has provided practice management services to Mr. Slocumb for many years without incident or complaint."

Slocumb`s social media profiles for Facebook and Linked In shows he's worked with families, adults and adolescents. Court documents show that he's had a few speeding tickets, but no other charges against him. And, no lawsuits related to his work in state or federal court.

In fact, a sheriff`s office spokesman told WHNT News 19 that he was training to work as a chaplain for the Madison County Sheriff`s Office.

Slocumb was taken out of the training program after he was served with the child pornography search warrant.

The spokesman also said Slocumb passed the necessary background checks before being accepted into the program.

This arrest is the second time someone associated with the sheriff`s office chaplain program has been arrested in recent months. Chaplain Michael Walker was arrested in September and charged with failing to report an allegation of sex abuse made by a child against a then-sheriff`s office investigator, who was later arrested.

Slocumb is currently out of jail on $60,0000 bond and no court date has been set at this time.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who has received treatment or counseling from Slocumb contact Cathy Davis at (256) 533-8831 or by email at cwdavis@madisoncountyal.gov

Slocumb's office released this statement Friday: