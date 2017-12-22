Huntsville Art League 25th Annual “Collector’s Draw” taking place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Collector’s Draw” has been Huntsville Art League’s premier event for art collectors for over 25 years, and the organization’s top fundraiser. Artists across the Tennessee Valley contribute works of art valued at $175 and up to $300, or more. The artwork could be paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry, or handmade furniture.

Tickets are on sale for $110. These make fantastic Christmas gifts for friends and family! This year’s Draw will be on February 11th. The ticket guarantees each holder a piece of art. Huntsville Art League collects artwork (usually around 100 pieces) through the end of the year. The art goes up for display at the end of January.

January 26th, Huntsville Art League will host a Preview Reception for the ticket holders, which gives you the opportunity to spend time with the art, and rank your preferences. Having your ranking in hand at the event is very important as once your ticket is drawn you will have a very short time to call out your choice of art work.

On February 11, Huntsville Art League will hold “The Draw” at the VBC. This event is open to all ticket holders and their guests, and will be hosted by Steve Johnson of WHNT.

Then the fun begins. One by one, ticket numbers are drawn at random. The first ticket holder chosen has their pick from all the art. The second ticket holder gets their pick from the remaining art, etc. They usually sell around 100 tickets, and collect at least a half dozen pieces more than the ticket sales, so even the last person has something to choose from.

So why does this work? Everyone has different tastes in art. It’s not unusual for the 30th person drawn to get their first choice, and most people go home with one of their top 3 picks!