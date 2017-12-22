Hazel Green wins the Al.com Ladies Classic beating Charles Henderson 41-26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. (AL.com) - Trailing by six after the opening period, Hazel Green rallied to take the lead for good in the second quarter and beat Charles Henderson41-26 to capture the AL.com Ladies Classic championship tonight in Madison.

Brooke Hampel sparked Class 6A, No. 2-ranked Hazel Green (17-2) with 18 points. The Trojans outscored Class 5A No.1-ranked Charles Henderson 14-0 in the second quarter.

Game ball: Hampel gets the game ball as she scored all of her points after the first quarter. Hampel scored the first six points of the second period to tie the game at 12-all and tallied eight of Hazel Green's 11 third-quarter points.

