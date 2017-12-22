× Decatur Police arrest and charge man with capital murder

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Michael Anthony Bishop with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Raul Estevan de Quesada.

Desquesada was found dead in his residence by police when they responded to an early morning call on Chestnut Street SE on October 27. Investigators determined the victim was shot and killed during a home invasion and robbery.

Decatur Police Violent Crimes Detectives were able to identify Bishop as one of the people involved in the murder. Officials say warrants were obtained on December 4 to capture Bishop.

Officials say, U.S. Marshalls found the suspect at a home in Huntsville and he was transported to Decatur. According to court records, Bishop is being held in Morgan County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.