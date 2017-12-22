DECATUR ,Ala. - It's the final day of the college football early signing period, and Decatur linebacker Josh Marsh made things official with Auburn. The 3-star prospect signed his letter of intent on Thursday, but he's been practicing with the Tigers all week helping them prepare for the Peach Bowl. Marsh promised himself when he was five years old that he would play for Auburn one day, and now that it's actually happening, he says the feeling is kind of surreal. "To be able to go to practice this week and just live my dream, I don't have the words to explain the feelings," Marsh said. "I couldn't stop smiling the whole practice . Like we had to run, and do rolling, and stuff, as linebackers do extra sprints and all that. The whole time I'm smiling just cause, most guys aren't going to smile when you have to roll after practice or run, but I'm just happy to be there."
Decatur linebacker Josh Marsh signs his LOI to play football at Auburn
