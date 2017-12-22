Couple sends Christmas greetings to all at home on Chanel Drive in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This display comes to us from Red and Nancy Allen. At their home is on Chanel Drive, in the Hanson Hills Estates off Jordan Road in Huntsville you can see quite a few inflatables, lights and decorations in the yard.

Red tells us he's 83, Nancy is 73 and they did all the decorating, just the two of them. He says age shouldn't get in the way of doing what you want to do.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.