Traveling this weekend for Christmas? Here’s what you need to know

Santa won’t be the only one travelling this weekend!

AAA forecasts that as many as 107.3 million people will take be in the air and on the road this weekend in efforts to make it home in time for Christmas. If this includes you, here is what you need to know for this weekend.

Most of the rain arrives Saturday

Saturday will be the messiest of the travel days as a cold front marches south though Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia and into the Carolinas.

A few thunderstorms will likely be embedded within the rain. Behind it, cold air will filter into Tennessee and north Alabama. Once the rain exits, it will turn drier but much colder throughout the Southeast.

Chilly but dry on Sunday, Christmas Eve

The cold front will clear central Georgia on Sunday morning, but a few residual showers will linger along the Florida-Georgia-Carolina coast.

Snow is possible in the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains in north Georgia, eastern Tennessee and the Carolinas. Unfortunately, not enough moisture nor cold air will be present for lower elevations of Tennessee, north Alabama and north Georgia.

It gets even colder on Monday, Christmas Day!

Cold air continues to spill into the the Southeast on Christmas Day, with morning temperatures throughout the region in the mid-20s to low 30s!

Enough moisture may be present to squeeze out a flurry or two on Christmas morning, but otherwise the cold and dry air will prevent a White Christmas from taking shape in the South. Compared to the previous two years (which posted record-breaking temperatures in the upper 70s/lower 80s throughout the region), this Christmas will certainly feel *cold*, with afternoon highs barely warming out of the 30s into the low 40s.

Staying home this Christmas? Here’s the forecast for north Alabama