Thousands of lights pulse to the music on Todd Mill Road in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Our tour takes us to Todd Mill Road in southeast Huntsville.

Stephen Chapman synchronized 23,000 lights to 33 musical selections at his home.

The display includes 2 large trees, 6 small trees, marching candy canes, Santa and reindeer figures, window and roof lights, and a multi-pixel display and it runs from 5:30 to 11 each night.

Stephen adds it takes about 2 hours to run through all 33 songs.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.