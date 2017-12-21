Madison County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 suspects in murder investigation near Hazel Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's office confirmed that 33-year-old Rebekah Jo Barefield and 22-year-old Aaron Shine Gordon are facing murder and capital murder charges respectively. They are arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Gary Wayne Kay.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Brier Fork Road, just north of West Limestone Road in Hazel Green. Emergency crews were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found Kay dead inside the home.

Deputies say there was an altercation on the front porch of the home right before the shooting. Investigators and Madison County SWAT team took Barefield and Gordon into custody at the Rime Village Apartments.

Barefield is charged with murder and is being held in the Madison County Jail on $750,000 bond. Gordon is charged with capital murder and burglary 1st degree and is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

Investigators also found and impounded a silver Ford Fusion with a Madison County tag that they suspected to be involved.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and will be updated if more information is found.