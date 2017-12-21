Residents frustrated with flood prone road in Hartselle neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - A lot of rain in a short amount of time means flooding. But for one Hartselle community, flooding is a year-round problem! The people living on Targum Road have been trying to get the issue fixed for years.

"If someone comes in here and hydroplanes, they are out of here. My sister got killed on December 31st after hitting a whole a lot of water like this," James Dobbs explained.

Flooded streets are something personal to Dobbs, his sister lost her life because of that situation. "She got killed in Lanett, Alabama," Dobbs said.

So seeing the road leading up to his home flood every time it rains is concerning. "When it rains an inch or two we are just stuck in this bottom."

"It used to be three or four days of a hard rain and it will flood. Now it can be a light rain overnight and it's flooded," said resident Connie Boteler.

She said on Wednesday night, the road had water over it that was 10 to 12 inches deep.

Boteler said she has reached out to her County Commissioner Randy Vest about the flooding issues and was told she needed to reach out to the landowners. "He told me he thinks it's probably beaver dams causing the problem."

Morgan County Commissioner Randy Vest is in charge of this district. Boteler and Dobbs said it shouldn't be their responsibility to reach out to the landowners, the commissioner should. They both just want the flooding issue fixed.

"It is his place. It is his job to clean this up. How come he doesn't go see the landowner? In case he don`t know who the landowner is, I can fill him in," Dobbs said.

We reached out to Commissioner Vest and he explained that this area of Targum Road is a low flat area. Some pipes have been added to alleviate the flooding, but the only way to possibly fix it would be to build a bridge. But then the extra water would start to impact private property.

He puts a lot of the blame for the flooded water on beavers building dams. Vest said they have a permit to shoot the beavers to stop them from making them, but don't have the authority to enter private property to remove the dams to let water pass through.

Boteler said she worries that one day there will be an emergency and first responders won`t be able to reach them because of the flooding.

When presented with those concerns the commissioner suggested the homeowners should make arrangements for themselves, so they could get out in an emergency. For example, parking their car on the other end of the street where it doesn't flood.