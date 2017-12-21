Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're doing any hosting over the holidays, chances are at least one of your guests will be an older loved one. As you make your preparations there are a few things to consider to help ensure your loved one has a wonderful and safe time.

Brookdale Senior Living is the nation's largest senior living provider and they have experience making a home safer for older loved ones.

Preparing your home for a senior holiday guest matters because it is crucial to preventing falls.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds falling is the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for those 65 and above. One out four older people will fall this year.

According to the National Council on Aging, every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall. Every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall.

Tips for getting ready to host a senior holiday guest in your home:

Preparing your home:

Clear clutter off the floor

Secure welcome mats

Add brighter lighting

Offer accommodations on one level

Place contrast strips on the steps

Install non-slip strips in the shower

Making dining easier for a guest with dementia

Use contrasting tablecloth and plates

Reduce or eliminate centerpieces

Consider pre-cutting meat

Keep the dining room at comfortable temperature

Reduce noise

For more information on this topic, visit their website here.