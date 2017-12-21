NASCAR team owner Richard Childress shoots at masked burglars

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Richard Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, fired shots at three people who were attempting to break into his home, according to WGHP.

On Sunday night, Childress heard a crash at a door on the lower level of his home, according to authorities.

Childress armed himself with a handgun and went to investigate. He fired shots at three suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

A window glass beside a door knob on the lower level of the residence was broken and the alarm was activated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said items of evidence have been collected for DNA.

None of the suspects are believed to have been injured during the incident.

Due to the N.C. Castle Doctrine, a person has the right to defend themselves against this type of intrusion.

Childress told authorities that he felt that “the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment,” the release said.

Childress has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.