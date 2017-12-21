Multiple convenience stores and restaurants with mold in the Tennessee Valley

Morgan County
AMB Convenience Store LLC
1010 19th Ave, Decatur
Violations:
- No toilet paper, no drying device at handwash sink and no soap
- Mold in icemaker, tongs not clean
- No food thermometer and no chemical test papers
Score: 75
Lauderdale County
H T General Merchandise
6591 Hwy 17, Florence
Violations:
- Presence of roaches in meat department
- Backflow at attached hose needed (fixed during inspection)
- Dirty slicer, dirty ice machine (cleaned during inspection)
Score: 81
Marshall County
Papa Dubi's
3931 Brashers Chapel Road, Guntersville
Violations:
- Lettuce and tomato holding at improper temperatures
- Residue in ice maker and on soda nozzles
- Torn rubber spatula and no sanitizer test kit
- In need of pest control
Score: 76
Jet Pep Food Mart
1928 Gunter Avenue, Guntersville
Violations:
- Mold on drink machine
- Hose connected without backflow protection
Score: 85
CLEAN PLATE RECOMMENDATIONS:
Colbert County:
Sparkys Drive-In, Score: 99
Franklin County:
Mason Jar on Main, Score: 99
Morgan County:
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Score: 99
Mel's Sweet Treats, Score: 99