Merrill addresses questions of voter fraud after controversial video from election night goes viral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A controversial video has been circulating online regarding potential voter fraud. Secretary of State John Merrill addressed the video in a news release Thursday morning.
On the night of the U.S. Senate Special Election, a Mobile reporter asked a young voter at the Doug Jones watch party why he was excited about the results. The young man replied during the live broadcast saying, “Because we came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship. And, all of us pitched in together to vote and canvass together, and we got our boy elected!”
The Secretary of State’s office said that many viewers questioned whether this man was legally allowed to vote in the state. The state had investigators look into the issue and spoke with the man finding he is indeed registered to vote in Alabama.
The statement reads in part:
“Thanks to the help of concerned citizens interested in the credibility and the integrity of the electoral process, the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office was able to identify the young man who was anonymously featured on the news broadcast. After additional research was conducted, it was determined that this young man has lived and worked in Alabama for more than one year and is currently a registered voter in this state.
We applaud this young man’s energy, excitement, and enthusiasm for the electoral process and we are always encouraged when we observe Alabamians who are actively engaged in campaigns and elections in our state.”