Merrill addresses questions of voter fraud after controversial video from election night goes viral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A controversial video has been circulating online regarding potential voter fraud. Secretary of State John Merrill addressed the video in a news release Thursday morning.

On the night of the U.S. Senate Special Election, a Mobile reporter asked a young voter at the Doug Jones watch party why he was excited about the results. The young man replied during the live broadcast saying, “Because we came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship. And, all of us pitched in together to vote and canvass together, and we got our boy elected!”

The Secretary of State’s office said that many viewers questioned whether this man was legally allowed to vote in the state. The state had investigators look into the issue and spoke with the man finding he is indeed registered to vote in Alabama.

The statement reads in part: