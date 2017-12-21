GURLEY, Ala. - Despite all of the craziness that went with Monday, it was only the first of a three day early signing period for college football. Madison County's Tae Provens holding off until Thursday to sign his letter of intent with LSU. Provens putting pen to paper to stay a Tiger, and keep wearing purple, he's just going to be playing in Baton Rouge instead. The 3-star running back is not only signing early, he's an early enrollee as well, so he'll take part in spring ball with LSU. This day really a dream come true for the kid from Gurley, Alabama. "It means a lot," Provens said. 'This is something you dreamed about when you were a kid growing up, just wishing you could be on TV, wishing like when I get older I want to be number seven like Tyrann Mathieu. So it's a big deal."
Madison County’s Tae Provens signs his letter of intent to play football at LSU
-
Decatur linebacker Josh Marsh signs his LOI to play football at Auburn
-
Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell makes a comeback, delivering coin toss at football stadium where he collapsed weeks ago
-
Family remembers 22-year-old killed in a weekend crash on Highway 72
-
New Quarry site leaves some Gurley residents angry
-
Adversity fuels Lawrence County’s Jacob Gholston on the football field
-
-
Police to arrest 10 people in LSU fraternity pledge’s death
-
DAR vs Madison County; Haleyville vs Madison Academy
-
Reader leaders mentor younger students on ride home
-
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
-
Gurley community’s long awaited storm shelter is now open
-
-
Ad valorem school taxes pass with 70% support across Madison County
-
Senator-Elect Doug Jones sits down with WHNT News 19 for exclusive interview
-
Virginia student paralyzed in crash: ‘Heaven is real. I’m here for a reason’