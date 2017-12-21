Madison County’s Tae Provens signs his letter of intent to play football at LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURLEY, Ala. - Despite all of the craziness that went with Monday, it was only the first of a three day early signing period for college football. Madison County's Tae Provens holding off until Thursday to sign his letter of intent with LSU. Provens putting pen to paper to stay a Tiger, and keep wearing purple, he's just going to be playing in Baton Rouge instead. The 3-star running back is not only signing early, he's an early enrollee as well, so he'll take part in spring ball with LSU. This day really a dream come true for the kid from Gurley, Alabama. "It means a lot," Provens said. 'This is something you dreamed about when you were a kid growing up, just wishing you could be on TV, wishing like when I get older I want to be number seven like Tyrann Mathieu. So it's a big deal."