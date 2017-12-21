Local Eagle Scout candidate show kids reading and nature can be fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A local Eagle Scout candidate is working to show that reading and nature can be fun. 17-year-old Boy Scout, Raymond Dexter, said his Eagle Scout service project shows kids that they can have fun outside.

"Nature by itself can be pretty boring sometimes," Dexter said. "But if you have something fun to do, it can be pretty fun."

Dexter designed and installed a book trail around Bar Lake at Hays Nature Preserve. A group of Hampton Cove preschoolers were the first to walk the trail.

"I think it's a good experience for them to have. It's something fun to do outside," Dexter said.

Dexter used the book "In the Small, Small Pond" by Denise Fleming, for inspiration. Program manager at the preserve, Denise Taylor said she is so excited Raymond chose this as his project.

"We wanted them to have the experience like they were turning the page from each station to each station," Taylor said. "So it's actually laying the book out for them on the trail around the lake."

Dexter and Boy Scout volunteers built and installed seventeen reading stations for visitors of the nature preserve.

"This encourages the children while they're out here to continue walking along the trail, and adds a little bit of interest on the way, from the beginning to the end of the trail," Taylor said.

Dexter said the trail took around fifteen hours to complete. Taylor said the Hays Nature Preserve will be adding another book trail to the Terrame Natural Playground, that will change books with the seasons.