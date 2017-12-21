Kerryon Johnson expected to be close to full health for the Peach Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Kerryon Johnson continues to improve from the multiple injuries he sustained during the fourth quarter of last month's Iron Bowl.

Johnson, who injured his ribs and right shoulder late in Auburn's 26-14 win against Alabama and was limited in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, returned to practice this week and has "looked good," according to head coach Gus Malzahn.

"He's practiced every day that we've been out there," Malzahn said Wednesday. "You can see him moving around better and better every practice."

