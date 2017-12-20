The kids break the good news to Priceville’s Robin Steenson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. -- Robin Steenson teaches 3rd grade at Priceville Elementary in Morgan County.

Principal Tanya McCain spoke glowingly about Miss Steenson's efforts to create a successful learning environment.

"It is such a welcoming environment, it's almost as if you are home," McCain said. "From the lighting she uses in the classroom to the flex seating, the opportunity the children have to find their perfect spot in the classroom for their perfect learning. So it's just warm and welcoming. A great place to be!"

However, we had a bit of trouble as we went to find Miss Steenson's class.

Her students were actually in the gym, so we had to come up with a plan B. We rounded up the kids and broke the good news to them first.

Miss Steenson's class is a big surprise everyday.

"They surprise me. They surprise me everyday," Steenson said. "They are an amazing group of kids. I've had them two years now I've looped up with them. They are a joy to come to school and teach every day."

