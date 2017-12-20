HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Randolph's Levon Fletcher is taking his talents to Troy. Fletcher holds the Randolph school record for rushing yards with 3,007, but he'll play defensive back for the Trojans. He says after watching the Trojans win a Sun Belt Championship and bowl game, he can't wait to be a part of the program. "The success they had this season was remarkable, they are changing the program everyday," Fletcher said. "What I want to do is just go in and carry that on. That's another reason I went there, because I can see them making a change in the program. It's something that I want to be a part of, I want to see that success keep going, and help it keep going."
Randolph’s Levon Fletcher puts pen to paper on letter on intent to play for Troy
