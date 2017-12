LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Officials confirm that one person was killed in a five-car wreck on Hwy 72 in Limestone County.

The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon near Seven Mile Post Road.

Authorities say medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene, but at this time there is no word on other injuries.

Limestone County deputies blocked off both east and westbound lanes of while the helicopters landed and the roadway cleared.

US 72 @ Seven Mile Post Rd in Limestone Co. is completely blocked both EB and WB lanes. Please use caution in the area. #alastatetroopers — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) December 20, 2017