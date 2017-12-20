× Military, provisional ballots tallied in Alabama’s US Senate race; not enough to swing the outcome

The Alabama Secretary of State’s office has announced the total number of military and provisional ballots that will be counted, and there aren’t nearly enough to make up the difference between Doug Jones (D) and Roy Moore (R) in the U.S. Senate Special Election. Roy Moore previously said he would hold off on conceding because there were still votes to be counted.

Military ballots, cast under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), have now been added to county totals. A news release from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office says the office received 366 ballots from UOCAVA voters.

The release also says state officials have verified 2,888 provisional ballots out of a total of 4,967. They add that no additional ballots are eligible to be received.

Bottom line, the additional ballots from UOCAVA and provisional voters aren’t enough to swing the election to Roy Moore, who lost the initial tally by more than 21,000 votes.

There are also not enough votes to trigger an automatic recount, which happens when less that .5% separates two candidates.

Moore has refused to concede, originally citing the outstanding ballots. However, since election night, Moore has started fundraising off of claims that voter fraud may have played a part in the outcome.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) has urged Moore and his supporters to report any known instances of voter fraud to his office.

The Alabama State Canvassing Board is set to certify the results of the Alabama Senate Special Election no sooner than December 26th and no later than January 3rd.

Once the result is certified, Doug Jones will take office as the next U.S. Senator from Alabama.