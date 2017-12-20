× Luther Strange, Lee Busby top Madison County write-in votes; Nick Saban, Jesus make ballot appearances

Madison County has released its breakdown of write-in votes from the U.S. Senate Special Election. Senator Luther Strange (R), who lost to Roy Moore (R) in the primary runoff, drew the most votes, with write-in Republican Lee Busby trailing close behind.

Madison County had the second most write-in votes in the state, only surpassed by Jefferson County.

The county tallied 3,324 eligible write-in ballots, of which Senator Luther Strange received 1,015, or 30.54% of the eligible votes. Lee Busby, a former colleague of President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly, launched a late write-in campaign after allegations of sexual misconduct against Roy Moore. He got 797 votes in Madison County, or 23.98% of eligible write-ins.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-5th), who was eliminated in the first round of Republican primary voting, took 493 votes, which accounted for 14.83% of the eligible write-ins.

Libertarian Ron Bishop finished with 183 and Independent Chanda Mills Crutcher got 152. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions narrowly edged out Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban, with Battle receiving 65 votes, Sessions 59, and Saban 45. Gus Malzahn got a vote also.

Many people simply voted for any other option with None of the Above, Neither, A Better Choice, Any Other, Any Other Republican, Anybody, Anyone, Anyone Else, No Moore Jones, No One, None, Nope, Not These Two, Somebody Else, and Someone with Integrity earning 22 votes between them.

Someone voted for their dog, Jackson.

A Normal Republican, Please also got one vote.

God received a vote, as did God Almighty. Jesus Christ received 11 votes.

Just in time for the Christmas, Santa got two votes as well.

Your Mom got one vote.

Three votes were not listed due to graphic language.

You can review the full list here.