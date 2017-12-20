Local Doctor turns home into favorite stop for families during Christmas season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Santa and some of his friends will be sharing the holiday spirit the rest of the week in southeast Huntsville. Dr. John Higginbotham has been decorating his home on Horseshoe Trail for more than 20 years.

It's become a favorite stop for families during the Christmas season.

Weather permitting, the Cat in the Hat, Olaf from Frozen, and a dancing Christmas tree will appear from 5 to 9:30 each night through Saturday and Santa will be handing out candy canes to kids who stop by.

Jerry Hayes will have more on the holiday attraction and how it all began Sunday night at 10 on "The Story."

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.