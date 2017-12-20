How will Roy Moore spend excess campaign funds?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore refuses to concede, citing the fact that the Secretary of State's office has not certified the election results. However, Moore continues fundraising. He's asking supporters to chip in money for what he calls his, "Election Integrity Fund." His campaign says these donations will be used to find voter fraud in the special Senate election.

According to the donation website, he's raised more $60,000. In the most recent Federal Election Commission filing report, Moore had more than $600,000 on hand. So what happens if there is excess campaign funds post-election? What can Moore legally do with the cash?

According to the FEC, campaign funds of a candidate who is no longer seeking federal office or loses an election is subject to the same rules of a candidate who is still seeking federal office. The main rule is that campaign funds for personal use is prohibited. A candidate can be paid a salary during the campaign cycle from money raised. However, that salary can't be more than what the candidate earned in the previous year. The FEC states that salary payments must stop after the election.

Moore's campaign could donate extra cash to a 501 nonprofit organization. FEC rules state that he couldn't give to an organization where he receives compensation. WHNT reached out to the FEC for clarification. An FEC spokesman told us a candidate's donation could also not benefit a family member. When it comes to The Foundation of Moral Law, run by Moore's wife, Kayla, he could donate his excess funds to it under FEC rules. However, the amount given could not personally benefit him or his family.

FEC guidelines also permit Moore to create a political action committee. In doing so, he would be able to back other candidates actively seeking office. The FEC prohibits converting campaign funds into a PAC for personal use.

We will continue to track Moore's fundraising efforts, and how he is using that money. WHNT has repeatedly reached out to Moore's campaign regarding the allegations of voter fraud. They have acknowledged our requests, but have yet to answer questions regarding the claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, Secretary of State John Merrill said Moore's campaign had provided no reports of voter fraud despite promises to do so.