Here are WHNT News 19’s five most viewed local stories of the year

It's been a big year for news in this country but it's been a big year for news here locally as well. We checked the numbers and found the five biggest stories from WHNT.com.

Our number five most viewed story was an update on the AMBER Alert case that had the whole country searching for Tad Cummins, the teacher who is accused of running off with a 15-year-old student.

They were later found together in California, and he faces charges.

At number four is the horrifying bus crash that killed 17-year-old Sarah Harmening and injured nearly two-dozen others.

The bus was carrying missionaries from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Madison County to Atlanta's airport where they were set to leave on a mission trip.

Number three was a mystery with the Madison County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying a woman based on her clothing and tattoos.

After the public request, the sheriff's office was able to identify the woman as 17-year-old Rose Ellen Jones.

At number two, we have a Cullman man that drove two hours to help search for a missing three-year-old in DeKalb County.

Eric Gilbreath says he set out into the woods and found Serenity Dawn Sanders roughly 600 yards from her house.

And the number one most viewed local story of the year from WHNT.com was the active shooter alert at Redstone Arsenal.

Arsenal officials sent out a Run, Hide, Fight message and locked down the Sparkman Center while they searched for a shooter. They never found one and after several hours, the lockdown was called off.