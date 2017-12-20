× Authorities search woods and creek for missing man who disappeared from home Sunday night

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is searching for 56-year-old Randall Gyn Letson.

Family members reported Letson missing on Tuesday, saying they had not seen or heard from him since he left his home on Sage Private Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Letson walked out of his house around that time and disappeared.

The family says that Letson has a history of walking in the woods around his residence.

Decatur Police Detectives and the Morgan County Rescue Squad have been searching the woods and creek area near his home but have not been able to locate him.

If you have any information on Letson’s whereabouts, please call Decatur Police at (256) 341-4660.