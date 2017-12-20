Alabama survives Mercer 80-79 in 2nd annual Rocket City Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - It was a struggle for Alabama.
Its shots from the perimeter didn't fall throughout the first half. It suffered defensive lapses and committed fouls in bulk. Then, it nearly suffered a meltdown in the closing seconds.
In spite of it all, the Crimson Tide found a path to victory.
Alabama defeated Mercer, 80-79, Tuesday in the Rocket City Classic at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Collin Sexton scored 15 points and Huntsville's own John Petty added 12 as the Tide overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half to claim its first win in 13 days.
