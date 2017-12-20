× A Christmas lights showcase in New Market is ‘worth the drive to come see’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We’re featuring some of the best holiday light displays from around the Tennessee Valley every night until Christmas.

A lot of work and time is put into the Christmas lights showcase on 648 Beth Road in New Market.

Abigail Burke says this lights show is her father’s passion. He spends the entire year collecting items in preparation for the day when they can go up.

Abigail promises the show is worth the drive to come see.

