12 Days of Giving shows gratitude to East Lawrence community

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - One of the most popular Christmas carols... is The 12 Days of Christmas. East Lawrence Elementary School uses the song to brighten the holiday, while teaching a lesson about giving back.

The students and staff took ownership of the project, selecting twelve groups of the community that may not normally get the gratitude they deserve

"We started out with our maintenance department," explained Principal Casey Tate. "The bus shop, members of our Board of Education. People that don't get recognition or if they do, it's complaint or a negative comment."

Each day went along with the lyrics of the song. Their five golden rings were doughnuts for area deputies, for eleven pipers piping, the elementary school chorus sang to the residents at the area senior center.

Principal Tate says it's crucial to teach students the importance of giving back when they are young and impressionable, and their community is a great recipient for the life lesson.

The school also made this video of the students, teachers, and staff singing The 12 Days of Christmas on YouTube to thank the parents who round out the tight-knit community.