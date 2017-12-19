× USPS experiences busiest week of the year, leading up to Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The week of Christmas is a busy time for almost everyone. Chances are, you’re finishing up wrapping gifts, buying some last-minute gifts, while others are busy delivering those gifts.

For workers at the United States Postal Service office in the heart of downtown Huntsville, this is the busiest week of the year.

“This is the busiest week, it started off with Monday,” said Customer Services Manager, Richard Lotito. “We had a tremendous amount of packages…tapped out around 3,800.”

The post office will be fully-staffed through the week– in the lobby and behind closed doors, where mail is piled up and waiting to be delivered.

“I’m proud of everybody,” said Lotito. “Everybody’s done a great job. We’re all tired (laughs) but ya know, it’s a lot of volume.”

Although, it doesn’t stop there.

“The returns will go up to President’s Day,” said Lotito. “All the people who get their gifts and packages, to then return them, we have return service, and that will be heavy.”

The United States Postal Service expects to deliver 3-billion pieces of First Class mail this week alone. To make sure your package arrives on time…

“Mail as early as possible so there are no disappointments,” said Lotito.

The Postal Service also expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages each week from December 11-24.

2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:*

Dec. 19 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 20 – Hawaii to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail and First–Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express