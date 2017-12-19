UAH tops conference rival Shorter at the VBC in the Rocket City Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team closed out the pre-Christmas slate with an 85-78 victory over Shorter downtown at the Von Braun Center in the Rocket City Classic on Tuesday night. The Chargers improve to 8-3 (2-2 Gulf South Conference) with the victory, while the Hawks slip to 1-11 (1-4 GSC).

Turning Point

-With Shorter leading 57-53 with 13:08 left in the game, the Chargers ripped off a 21-5 scoring run over the next 6:32 to turn the deficit into a 74-62 advantage with Justin Ward capping off the streak with a 3-pointer at the 6:58 mark of the second half.

