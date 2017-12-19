× Missing children from Arab found, non-custodial parents turn themselves in

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Four missing children from Arab have been found. Chief Ed Ralston tells us the parents turned themselves in Monday night in North Carolina.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert for Corbin, Alexander, Nicholas, and Ian Simmons on December 9th.

The four brothers were with their non-custodial dad Marcus Simmons, and the mother of three of the children, Karissa Cummings. Officers believe the couple took the kids from their grandmother’s home in Arab that Friday between midnight and seven a.m.

The Department of Human Resources is working to bring the children back to Alabama, and the parents will be extradited.

Police tell us the children are fine.