Madison County deputies arrest man they say is tied to multiple area burglaries

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe is behind multiple area burglaries.

Sheriff Blake Dorning announced the arrest of Timothy Clark, 28.

Clark is charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe he is behind thefts and burglaries in neighborhoods along Winchester Road, and throughout North Alabama.

Deputies say Clark was driving on Governor’s Drive Tuesday, and he stopped his car once he noticed an investigator following him. He was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, and had some stolen property on his person during the arrest.

Clark was booked in the Madison County Jail on a $22,000 bond.

He also faces more theft charges, and another for including fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, according to deputies.

Other agencies, including Huntsville Police Department, were also looking for Clark. Deputies say he was also wanted on warrants in other counties.

Deputies tell us this time of year, burglars seek to take advantage of people and their shopping habits. They advise you to keep your belongings stored out of sight in vehicles or homes, and locked away. They confirm burglary cases have picked up county-wide since the holiday season began.

The sheriff’s office had sought information about Clark on social media, and they are thankful that the community was able to help investigators.